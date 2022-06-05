Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 – June 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CAPOZZA, BODIE J

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9727, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MORGENSON, SHANNA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: PARKER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: