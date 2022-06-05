Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 – June 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CAPOZZA, BODIE J
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9727, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORGENSON, SHANNA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: PARKER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9726, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT