Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 – June 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HALL, ALEX JEAVAUNIE

Age: 21

Address: FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers-Property Damage >$10,000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REIDER, MAUREEN

Age: 62

Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRICE, IMANI NCHELLE

Age: 21

Address: FREDRICKSBURG, VA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram, respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIERA, MANUEL EDWARD

Age: 73

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12686, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HODGES, SHASTA JOHANNA

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #12680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROUSE, SEBASTIAN SLADE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: