Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 to June 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEWART, ANTHONY TERRELL
Age: 37 Address: BAYTOWN, TX
Booking: 2023-06-04 Released: 2023-06-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11146, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE
Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TOLAR, DYLAN ANDREW
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STONE, JAYNA MARIE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11144, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT