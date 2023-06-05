Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 4 to June 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STEWART, ANTHONY TERRELL

Age: 37 Address: BAYTOWN, TX

Booking: 2023-06-04 Released: 2023-06-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11146, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court



WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TOLAR, DYLAN ANDREW

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11147, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STONE, JAYNA MARIE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: