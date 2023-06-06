Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 5 – June 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KRANKEY, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REICHENBERG, JOSEPH AMADOR
Age: 38 Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-06-05 Arresting Agency: UCSO Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
KHAIRA, HARWINDER SINGH
Age: 29 Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT