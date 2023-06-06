Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 5 – June 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KRANKEY, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REICHENBERG, JOSEPH AMADOR

Age: 38 Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-06-05 Arresting Agency: UCSO Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



KHAIRA, HARWINDER SINGH

Age: 29 Address: RIVERSIDE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: