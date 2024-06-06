Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 5 – June 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-05

Released: 2024-06-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12699, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: OTHER

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12700, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court



CORDINGLY, MATHEW SCOTT

Age: 36

Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY

Booking: 2024-06-05

Released: 2024-06-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACKSON, EARL MAURICE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12701, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: