Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 5 – June 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-05
Released: 2024-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12699, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: OTHER
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12700, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
CORDINGLY, MATHEW SCOTT
Age: 36
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking: 2024-06-05
Released: 2024-06-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12694, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACKSON, EARL MAURICE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12701, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12696, CASH OR SURETY, $475, Court: GR Municipal Court