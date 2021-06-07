Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 6 – June 7, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DAWSON, ERIC LEE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Identity Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, ROBERT CASSIDY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2021-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE
Age: 33
Address: EUGENE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SHOPLIFTING UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT