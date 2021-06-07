Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 6 – June 7, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DAWSON, ERIC LEE Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROFT, ERIN JALENE ELIZABETH Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8186, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JONES, ROBERT CASSIDY Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-06-06 Scheduled Release: 2021-06-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

