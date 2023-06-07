Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 6 – June 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEVENSON, ROBBY TRENTON
Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-06 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
KRANKY, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11151, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT