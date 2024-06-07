Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 6 – June 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12702, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
AUSTIN, KACIE JOSEPH
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12703, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WIMER, TYRELL DEAN
Age: 35
Address: CALDWELL, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-06
Arresting Agency: NWS
CASTILLO VEGA, JESUS EMIGDIO
Age: 27
Address: MIDDLETON, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-06-06
Arresting Agency: NWS
POHL, DALE GREGORY
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-06-06
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court