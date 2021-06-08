Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 7 – June 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LARSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8196, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 3 counts Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempt- Substantial Step Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALCORN, BRENT LESLEY Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8193, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #8192, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

