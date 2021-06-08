Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 7 – June 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 3 counts
- Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempt- Substantial Step
- Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: #8194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALCORN, BRENT LESLEY
Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #8193, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #8192, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHELTON, JEFFERY ANTHONY
Age: 43
Address: SANTA FE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Riding On Railroad Trains
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8191, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MENDOZA, RICHARD A
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-06-07
Released: 2021-06-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #8195, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court