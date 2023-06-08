Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 7 – June 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GOURDIN, DALTON DOUGLAS

Age: 19 Address: MURRAY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11157, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court



DOWELL, HOLLY LYNN

Age: 40 Address: GRANTS PASS, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: NWS

LOPEZ, OMAR

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11156, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



ARELLANO, APRIL MAE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: