Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 7 – June 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GOURDIN, DALTON DOUGLAS
Age: 19 Address: MURRAY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11157, SURETY OR CASH, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
DOWELL, HOLLY LYNN
Age: 40 Address: GRANTS PASS, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: NWS
LOPEZ, OMAR
Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11156, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
ARELLANO, APRIL MAE
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT