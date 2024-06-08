Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 7 – June 8, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAYORGA, JORGE LEONARDO

Age: 26

Address: OGDEN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-06-07

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONDRAGON, RANDY JOSE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-07

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: