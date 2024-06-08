Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 7 – June 8, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAYORGA, JORGE LEONARDO
Age: 26
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-06-07
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONDRAGON, RANDY JOSE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-06-07
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT