Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 8 – June 9, 2021

0
507

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8199, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

 

 

QUIGLEY, RANDY RYAN

Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HENDRIX, ROBERT STEVEN

Age: 48
Address: PARKER, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

 

LARSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-06-08
Released: 2021-06-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8196, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR