Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 8 – June 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
QUIGLEY, RANDY RYAN
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HENDRIX, ROBERT STEVEN
Age: 48
Address: PARKER, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-06-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LARSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-06-08
Released: 2021-06-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8196, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court