Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 8 – June 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #8199, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

QUIGLEY, RANDY RYAN Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-06-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #8198, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

