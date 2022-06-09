Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 8 – June 9, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CHEESE, BRANDEN WESLEY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9739, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



JAATINEN, KATRINA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ ORTIZ, FRANCISCO OMAR

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #9737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-06-08

Released: 2022-06-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9736, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9736, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

