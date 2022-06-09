Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 8 – June 9, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CHEESE, BRANDEN WESLEY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9739, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
JAATINEN, KATRINA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MARTINEZ ORTIZ, FRANCISCO OMAR
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-06-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9737, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-06-08
Released: 2022-06-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9736, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9736, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor