Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 8 – June 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WALL, KALEB MISHA

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-08 Released: 2023-06-08 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: WHP

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11158, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11158, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11158, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KOFOED, GARRETT ROSS

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-06-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: