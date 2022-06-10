Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 9 – June 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CLAYSON, DAKOTA RAY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9744, CASH, $3685, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLSEN, JEANNE

Age: 58

Address: PAYNEVILLE, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9742, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9743, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

