Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 1 – March 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BEECHAM, CHRISTOPHER LEVAUNE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-01

Released: 2024-03-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12305, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



YOUNG, CODY RAY

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-03-01

Released: 2024-03-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12304, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN, CHAD EDWARD

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12308, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #12308, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12308, CASH OR SURETY, $1720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DURALL, DAVID WILLIAM

Age: 56

Address: LAKEWOOD, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12307, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHERMAN, DANNY KAY

Age: 30

Address: BONANZA, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

GODDARD, ALBERT CHARLES

Age: 42

Address: EUGENE, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

MIRANDA, CANDIDA DAWN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12306, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12303, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12303, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARDING, MARK DUANE

Age: 61

Address: SPANISH FORK, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: