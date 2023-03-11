Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 10 – March 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ALONSO MARTINEZ, ERIK

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #10770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDINA, JERRY A

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-14 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MILLER, JORDAN JARED

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: