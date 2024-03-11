Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 10 – March 11, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-10

Released: 2024-03-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

CLARK, TYE EVAN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-10

Released: 2024-03-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exhibit Acceleration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PHILLIPS, SARAH LYNN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WEED, JOSHAWA JACK

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR