Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 10 – March 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AVALOS, CESAR

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-10

Released: 2024-03-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARK, TYE EVAN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-10

Released: 2024-03-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #12343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PHILLIPS, SARAH LYNN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEED, JOSHAWA JACK

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: