Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 10 – March 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
AVALOS, CESAR
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-10
Released: 2024-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12341, CASH OR SURETY, $1935, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARK, TYE EVAN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-10
Released: 2024-03-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Acceleration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12340, CASH OR SURETY, $1225, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12343, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PHILLIPS, SARAH LYNN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12342, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEED, JOSHAWA JACK
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12339, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT