Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 11 – March 12, 2021

BAILEY, ALISSA MIRANDA
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GUSTAFSON, GREGORY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7787, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
SAMSEL, JOHN WYLANTA
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7788, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7789, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALSTEAD, RONALD ALAN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-03-11
Released: 2021-03-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7792, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court