Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 11 – March 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BAILEY, ALISSA MIRANDA Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7791, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUSTAFSON, GREGORY Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7787, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

