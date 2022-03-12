Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 11 – March 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BUTLER, BRITTANI DAWN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-11
Released: 2022-03-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9377, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2022-03-11
Scheduled Release: 2022-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOLLINESS RANSOM, ANTRES DAMION
Age: 24
Address: FORT WAYNE, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MATLOCK, MARK QUINCY
Age: 49
Address: CAVOT, AR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9375, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9375, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CROZIER, DANIEL JOE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-03-11
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9374, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PREHN, WADE MARIN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9372, SURETY OR CASH, $1090, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9372, SURETY OR CASH, $1090, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9372, SURETY OR CASH, $1090, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9372, SURETY OR CASH, $1090, Court: RS Municipal Court