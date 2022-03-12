Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 11 – March 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BUTLER, BRITTANI DAWN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-11

Released: 2022-03-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9377, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2022-03-11

Scheduled Release: 2022-03-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLLINESS RANSOM, ANTRES DAMION

Age: 24

Address: FORT WAYNE, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATLOCK, MARK QUINCY

Age: 49

Address: CAVOT, AR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9375, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9375, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROZIER, DANIEL JOE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-03-11

Arresting Agency: USM

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9374, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



PREHN, WADE MARIN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: