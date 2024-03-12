Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 11 – March 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-11
Released: 2024-03-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12344, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
BARTON, JENNIFER MARIE
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-03-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Reckless Driving (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12347, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MAURER, JEREMY STEVEN
Age: 47
Address: HOMELESS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12345, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court