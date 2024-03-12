Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 11 – March 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-11

Released: 2024-03-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12344, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



BARTON, JENNIFER MARIE

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-03-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Reckless Driving (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12347, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MAURER, JEREMY STEVEN

Age: 47

Address: HOMELESS, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: