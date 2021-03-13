Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 12 – March 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7795, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
SAINS, RICHARD STEVEN
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7794, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT