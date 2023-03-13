Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 12 – March 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BERNARDINO ISLAS, YONATHAN

Age: 29 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATADAMAS GARCIA, BRYAN

Age: 24 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-12 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of License – Cancelled, Revoked, Suspended or Altered DL Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITTEN, BRANDON GLENN

Age: 34 Address: LUMBERTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: