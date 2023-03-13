Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 12 – March 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BERNARDINO ISLAS, YONATHAN
Age: 29 Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MATADAMAS GARCIA, BRYAN
Age: 24 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-12 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of License – Cancelled, Revoked, Suspended or Altered DL
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITTEN, BRANDON GLENN
Age: 34 Address: LUMBERTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-12 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: #10773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #10773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #10773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #10773, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT