Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 12 – March 13, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely, 8 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Avoiding Traffic-Control Device
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER), 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12348, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Obedience to Traffic-Control Device
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT