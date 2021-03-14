Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILLIAMS, LISA ANNE Age: 37 Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, TROY DEAN Age: 48 Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #7798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7797, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7797, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #7797, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

