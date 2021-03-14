Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILLIAMS, LISA ANNE
Age: 37
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, TROY DEAN
Age: 48
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7798, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7797, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7797, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7797, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
BROWN, MATTHEW RAY
Age: 38
Address: GREEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7796, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-03-13
Released: 2021-03-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7795, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court