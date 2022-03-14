Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LLAMAS, ROLANDO

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HICKSON, KEVIN ALAN

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9384, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



Sponsor

DOCTOR, MILFORD

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9383, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9383, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #9383, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLINE, JASON SCOTT

Age: 37

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #9382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

