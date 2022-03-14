Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LLAMAS, ROLANDO
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HICKSON, KEVIN ALAN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9384, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
DOCTOR, MILFORD
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9383, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9383, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- False Imprisonment
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9383, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLINE, JASON SCOTT
Age: 37
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9382, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
