Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-14 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10780, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10779, CASH, $2180, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
GREER, HARLAN DALE
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL
Age: 22 Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10777, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10777, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court
FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT