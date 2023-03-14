Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-14 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10780, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10779, CASH, $2180, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10781, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GREER, HARLAN DALE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 22 Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10777, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #10777, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court



FAHRNKOPF, SARA JUNE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-13 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: