Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 13 – March 14, 2024

CRAYTHORN, JUSTIN
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-03-13
Released: 2024-03-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12349, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12349, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALKER, ERIC C
Age: 50
Address: LEWISTON, ME
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, TROY DONALD
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12350, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT