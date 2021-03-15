Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 14 – March 15, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KEITH, KALEB MICHAEL DEON
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, LISA ANNE
Age: 37
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT