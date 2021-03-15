Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 14 – March 15, 2021

Advertisement

KEITH, KALEB MICHAEL DEON Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7801, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

