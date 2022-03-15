Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 14 – March 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ZANCANELLA, JEREMY DAVID
Age: 23
Address: SCOTTS DALE, AZ
Booking: 2022-03-14
Released: 2022-03-14
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: OTHR
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9390, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
DOLINAR, ANASTASIA LYNETTE
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-03-14
Released: 2022-03-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9387, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
LLAMAS, ROLANDO
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-14
Released: 2022-03-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERRIER, CODY AUSTIN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURTIS, CHRISTIAN RYAN
Age: 26
Address: PRESCOTT, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9388, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9388, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court