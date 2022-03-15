Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 14 – March 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ZANCANELLA, JEREMY DAVID

Age: 23

Address: SCOTTS DALE, AZ

Booking: 2022-03-14

Released: 2022-03-14

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9390, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



DOLINAR, ANASTASIA LYNETTE

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-03-14

Released: 2022-03-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9387, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



LLAMAS, ROLANDO

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-14

Released: 2022-03-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #9385, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERRIER, CODY AUSTIN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9389, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURTIS, CHRISTIAN RYAN

Age: 26

Address: PRESCOTT, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: