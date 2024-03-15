Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 14 – March 15, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SHAY, ZACHARY RORY EVERETT
Age: 32
Address: GREAT FALLS, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALSTEAD, STEPHEN EDWARD
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-14
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12353, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
ARMSTRONG, WILLIAM RICHARD
Age: 46
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-14
Arresting Agency: NWS
ARMSTRONG, JOSHUA
Age: 47
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-14
Arresting Agency: NWS
WINDERS, BRENTON JAMES
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12352, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT