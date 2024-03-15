Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 14 – March 15, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHAY, ZACHARY RORY EVERETT

Age: 32

Address: GREAT FALLS, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12354, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALSTEAD, STEPHEN EDWARD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-14

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12353, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



ARMSTRONG, WILLIAM RICHARD

Age: 46

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-14

Arresting Agency: NWS

ARMSTRONG, JOSHUA

Age: 47

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-14

Arresting Agency: NWS

WINDERS, BRENTON JAMES

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: