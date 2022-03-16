Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 15 – March 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-03-15

Released: 2022-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAYMOND, JOHN CHARLES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9395, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

FERNANDEZ, NICOLE ANGELA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9393, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



CONNIN, EDWARD DALE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9391, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9392, CASH, $745, Court: OTHER

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9392, CASH, $745, Court: OTHER



Sponsor

PACHECO, GENO GABRIEL

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-15

Released: 2022-03-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD