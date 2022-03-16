Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 15 – March 16, 2022

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-03-15

Released: 2022-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAYMOND, JOHN CHARLES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9395, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

FERNANDEZ, NICOLE ANGELA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9393, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

CONNIN, EDWARD DALE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9391, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9392, CASH, $745, Court: OTHER
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9392, CASH, $745, Court: OTHER

Sponsor

PACHECO, GENO GABRIEL

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-15

Released: 2022-03-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9394, CASH, $380, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR