Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 15 – March 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-03-15
Released: 2022-03-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAYMOND, JOHN CHARLES
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9395, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
FERNANDEZ, NICOLE ANGELA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9393, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
CONNIN, EDWARD DALE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9391, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9392, CASH, $745, Court: OTHER
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9392, CASH, $745, Court: OTHER
Sponsor
Sponsor
PACHECO, GENO GABRIEL
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-15
Released: 2022-03-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9394, CASH, $380, Court: RS Municipal Court