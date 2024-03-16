Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 15 – March 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-15

Released: 2024-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILSON, PHURST JORDAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-15

Released: 2024-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VAVICH, JOSHUA

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWORTH, JO LYNNE

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-03-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: