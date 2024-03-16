Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 15 – March 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STRAND, HOLLY MARIE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-15

Released: 2024-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WILSON, PHURST JORDAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-15

Released: 2024-03-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VAVICH, JOSHUA

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAWORTH, JO LYNNE

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-03-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

