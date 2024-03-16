Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 15 – March 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STRAND, HOLLY MARIE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-15
Released: 2024-03-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILSON, PHURST JORDAN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-15
Released: 2024-03-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VAVICH, JOSHUA
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-15
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12358, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAWORTH, JO LYNNE
Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12357, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FAJARDO, BENNY LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-03-15
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE