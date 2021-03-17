Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 16 – March 17, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HINTON, AMBER MARIE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-03-16
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-03-16
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARVEY, STEVEN RAY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-03-16
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT