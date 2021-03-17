Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 16 – March 17, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MEANS, MARK ANTHONY Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #7809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HINTON, AMBER MARIE Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-16 Scheduled Release: 2021-03-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

IZARRARAS, JOSE ANTONIO Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-16 Scheduled Release: 2021-03-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

