Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 16 – March 17, 2024

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ROCCABRUNA, AMBER L

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

KLOEFKORN, AMANDA JOY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12361, CASH OR SURETY, $1655, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12361, CASH OR SURETY, $1655, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12361, CASH OR SURETY, $1655, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEEK, JOSTEN TAGE

Age: 29

Address: WINDSOR, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12360, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CURIEL, FERMIN RAMIREZ

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR