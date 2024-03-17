Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 16 – March 17, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ROCCABRUNA, AMBER L
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
KLOEFKORN, AMANDA JOY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12361, CASH OR SURETY, $1655, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12361, CASH OR SURETY, $1655, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12361, CASH OR SURETY, $1655, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEEK, JOSTEN TAGE
Age: 29
Address: WINDSOR, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12360, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
CURIEL, FERMIN RAMIREZ
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12359, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT