Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 17 – March 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JOHNSON, MICHELLE ROBIN
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7816, CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court
CONOVER, DANIEL ALBERT
Age: 59
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7815, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7815, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
ERKER, STACI A
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-03-17
Released: 2021-03-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7814, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court