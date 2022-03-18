Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 17 – March 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RODRIGUEZ, GUADALUPE

Age: 25

Address: MATHIS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9399, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



ENGMAN, TEIA TIFFENY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2022-03-17

Scheduled Release: 2022-03-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CRUZ, JESSE JAMES

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #9398, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

