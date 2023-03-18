Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 17 – March 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DAWKINS, GAGE AARON

Age: 33 Address: JOHNSON CITY, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10790, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



Sponsor

MORENO, MARIO

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-03-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER



YBANEZ, ADRIAN ELIAS

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-17 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: