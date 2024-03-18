Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 17 – March 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GREER, JOSEPH VIDALL
Age: 51
Address: WICHITA FALLS, TX
Booking: 2024-03-17
Released: 2024-03-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12363, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12364, CASH, $1155, Court: GR Municipal Court