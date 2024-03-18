Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 17 – March 18, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GREER, JOSEPH VIDALL

Age: 51

Address: WICHITA FALLS, TX

Booking: 2024-03-17

Released: 2024-03-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12363, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12366, CASH OR SURETY, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: