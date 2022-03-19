Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 18 – March 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RODRIGUEZ, GUADALUPE

Age: 25

Address: MATHIS, TX

Booking: 2022-03-18

Released: 2022-03-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9399, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



PASEK, NICHOLAS JEFFREY

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9403, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

BLAGG, CHERIE DEANNA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9401, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9401, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #9400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-03-18

Scheduled Release: 2022-04-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: