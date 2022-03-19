Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 18 – March 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RODRIGUEZ, GUADALUPE
Age: 25
Address: MATHIS, TX
Booking: 2022-03-18
Released: 2022-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9399, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
PASEK, NICHOLAS JEFFREY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9403, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLAGG, CHERIE DEANNA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9401, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9401, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
BURNHAM, SCOTT REDD
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OLSON, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-03-18
Scheduled Release: 2022-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT