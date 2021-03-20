Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 19 – March 20, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JONES, MARK ALLEN
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7831, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORRIS, TORI LAUREN
Age: 27
Adddress: FALLON CT, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUNIZ, GEORGE STEPHEN
Age: 69
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-03-19
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
STRONG, RYAN DANIEL
Age: 33
Address: HAWTHORNE, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7829, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT