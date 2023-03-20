Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 19 – March 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DAVIDSON, ROY CHARLES
Age: 52 Address: DENVER, CO
Booking: 2023-03-19 Released: 2023-03-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10794, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
JOHANNSEN, JAMES MICHAEL
Age: 36 Address: DENVER, CO
Booking: 2023-03-19 Released: 2023-03-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10795, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10795, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLEARY, DUSTIN RAY
Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NEWPORT, DONALD EDWARD
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10798, CASH, $915, Court: RS Municipal Court
OLSON, KASEY RAYMOND
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10796, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10796, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10796, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10796, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10797, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10797, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court