Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 2 – March 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DEPAOLA, JONI LYNN

Age: 67 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-03-02 Released: 2023-03-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10735, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Taillights Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10735, SURETY OR CASH, $780, Court: GR Municipal Court

BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10739, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10739, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

MALDONADO, GAVIN LUZ

Age: 51 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10737, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TAYLOR, MICHAEL LOUIS

Age: 34 Booking Type: P&P HOLD 

Booking Date: 2023-03-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10738, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

