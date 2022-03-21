Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 20 – March 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JENNINGS, BREANNA NICOLE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-20

Released: 2022-03-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9412, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRICE, EZRA JOHN

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-03-20

Released: 2022-03-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #9411, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



HADLOCK, PRESTON VAN

Age: 19

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #9414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-20

Released: 2022-03-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9415, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

