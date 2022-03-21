Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 20 – March 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JENNINGS, BREANNA NICOLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-20
Released: 2022-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9412, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRICE, EZRA JOHN
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-03-20
Released: 2022-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9411, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HADLOCK, PRESTON VAN
Age: 19
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9414, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, DAVID ANGEL COLVIN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-20
Released: 2022-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9415, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
