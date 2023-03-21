Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 20 – March 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WILKENING, DALTON CHARLES

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10807, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MASER, JOHN MICHAEL BRYDEN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10805, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-20 Arresting Agency: GRFDCharges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10803, CASH, $1770, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10803, CASH, $1770, Court: GR Municipal Court



LITTLE, MISTY JOAN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SEYMOUR, TROY DAVID

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-03-03 Released: 2023-03-19 Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Arresting Agency: SCSO