Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 21 – March 22, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GOTSCHALL, GARRETT BEAU
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Approaching Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7842, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7842, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
JONES, JUSTIN R
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DIAZ CARES, RAYMUNDO
Age: 18
Address: HAMMOND, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LORENTZEN, KEVIN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-03-21
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
POULSEN, TROY ALMA
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-03-21
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-27
Arresting Agency: GRMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
BITTNER, ALLEN ROY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7839, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7839, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAVEDRA, ROXANNE MARIE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-03-21
Released: 2021-03-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7837, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
STONE, KIRK WILLIAM
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-03-21
Released: 2021-03-21
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7838, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7838, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #7838, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: RS Municipal Court