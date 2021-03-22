Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 21 – March 22, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GOTSCHALL, GARRETT BEAU Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Approaching Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #7842, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7842, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



JONES, JUSTIN R Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DIAZ CARES, RAYMUNDO Age: 18 Address: HAMMOND, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #7840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LORENTZEN, KEVIN Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-21 Scheduled Release: 2021-03-26 Arresting Agency: RSMC Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

POULSEN, TROY ALMA Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-21 Scheduled Release: 2021-03-27 Arresting Agency: GRMC Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

