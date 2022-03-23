Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 22 – March 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NELSON, SCOTT JAMES
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RESSL, FREDERICK SAMUEL
Age: 31
Address: HOMELSS, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9420, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRAYMOUNTAIN, RONALDO RON
Age: 40
Address: MESA, AZ
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2022-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9418, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT