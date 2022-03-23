Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 22 – March 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RESSL, FREDERICK SAMUEL

Age: 31

Address: HOMELSS, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9420, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAYMOUNTAIN, RONALDO RON

Age: 40

Address: MESA, AZ

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2022-03-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: