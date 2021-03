Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 23 – March 24, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CALLAHAN, JERRY NICHOLAS Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7858, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000, 12 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HIGGINBOTHAM, ZAKKERY WAYNE Age: 31 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #7857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7856, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-23 Scheduled Release: 2021-04-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7855, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROBINSON, MICHAEL S Age: 50 Address: DONIPHAN, MO Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2021-03-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7854, CASH, $20000, Court: OTHER



RICE, STEVEN ALAN Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7853, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

