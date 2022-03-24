Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 23 – March 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CONNOR SMITH, KYLE ALEXANDER

Age: 24

Address: SEATTLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #9425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



JACKSON, JEFFERY

Age: 23

Address: AUBURN, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #9424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PASCH, DARA LYN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-03-23

Scheduled Release: 2022-03-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRUZ, JESSE JAMES

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-03-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: