Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 23 – March 24, 2023

HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT
Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-03-23 Released: 2023-03-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10815, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LONG, RUSTI JEAN
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-23 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SHOPLIFTING UNDER $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10820, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court
AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DOUST, KELSEY DAWN
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
