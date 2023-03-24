Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 23 – March 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HOPKINS, COLTON SCOTT

Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-03-23 Released: 2023-03-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: ABC BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10815, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, RUSTI JEAN

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BINGHAM, JOHN JAMES

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-23 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHOPLIFTING UNDER $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10820, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court



AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOUST, KELSEY DAWN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY



Booking: 2023-03-23 Released: 2023-03-23 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: WHP